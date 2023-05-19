William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $76.90 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LGND shares. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Articles

