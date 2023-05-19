William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

