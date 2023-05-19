William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,853 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,944 shares of company stock worth $7,549,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

