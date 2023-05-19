William Blair Initiates Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of DT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,524. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,600,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

