Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Mark Vaile Buys 2,850 Shares

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) insider Mark Vaile purchased 2,850 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.96 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,836.00 ($13,312.75).

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Whitehaven Coal’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Whitehaven Coal’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Featured Articles

