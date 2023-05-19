Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.80.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $133.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $186.11.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.