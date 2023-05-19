Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.4 %

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

TSE WPM opened at C$64.59 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$71.39. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

