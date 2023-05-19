WEX (NYSE:WEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.90.

NYSE:WEX opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.87.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $590,154. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

