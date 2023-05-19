Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:WIW opened at $9.05 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
