Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:WIW opened at $9.05 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,497,000 after buying an additional 743,051 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

