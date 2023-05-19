Wells Fargo & Company Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $420.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $427.91.

SNPS opened at $409.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.79. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $410.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

