Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $430.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

COO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $393.30.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $387.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.01. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $395.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

