Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:EOD opened at $4.23 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
