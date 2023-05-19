Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EOD opened at $4.23 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,359,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 173,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.