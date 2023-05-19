Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $384.38. 2,991,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,619. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

