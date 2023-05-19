Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 9,155 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 568,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.