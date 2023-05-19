Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 69,197 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,560,000. WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,123,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,134,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 750,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 122,632 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 291,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

