Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 4,573 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XLG stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $325.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,734. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $260.46 and a 12 month high of $328.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.62 and a 200-day moving average of $295.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.