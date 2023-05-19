Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,891 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,771 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,033,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 997,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $94,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.64. 9,232,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,873,450. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

