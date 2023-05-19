Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,589,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.00. 52,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.