Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after buying an additional 1,966,589 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,065,000. Finally, Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,500,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.63. 626,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

