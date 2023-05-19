Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 73,716 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.26% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,682 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $586,942,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 449,401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after buying an additional 563,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,884,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.02. 612,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,896. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $125.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.82.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.