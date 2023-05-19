Wayfinding Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $154.98. 4,660,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

