Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 248 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

