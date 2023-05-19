Wayfinding Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,769,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 905,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after buying an additional 503,512 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 245,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,931. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

