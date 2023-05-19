Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

USIG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 314,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,622. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

