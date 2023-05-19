Wayfinding Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,053.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,459. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.35.

CRM stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.22. 3,429,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,125. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $213.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day moving average of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

