Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $213,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,977,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

