Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $836,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 0.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,059. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

