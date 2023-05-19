Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 1,687.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 167,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 166,845 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,092,000. SWS Partners boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 99,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 192,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPIB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. 1,925,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980,947. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $33.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.