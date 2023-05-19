Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $555,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.90. 379,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

