Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 53,928 Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,570,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 649,244 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 464,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 101,842 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 361,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 702.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the period.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIAL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,218. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

