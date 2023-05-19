Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.43.

W opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $111,775.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $111,775.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

