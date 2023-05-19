Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Timothy P. Horne Sells 7,000 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,155,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

WTS opened at $167.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,451,000 after acquiring an additional 195,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,272,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,961,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,491,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading

