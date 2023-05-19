Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $28.72 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

NYSE XOM opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $431.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

