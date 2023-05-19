Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.8 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $139.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,107,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,402 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

