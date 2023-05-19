Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.21 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $41.21 million and $665,897.18 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00054622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000928 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,537,758 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

