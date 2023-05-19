Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $157.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.34.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.47 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $408.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.