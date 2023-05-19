Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.03.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $149.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,813,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,137. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

