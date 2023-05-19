Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Cut by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 4.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.06. 4,399,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.63. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $404.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.