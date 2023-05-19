Waddell & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,457,000 after acquiring an additional 221,666 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,249. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average of $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

