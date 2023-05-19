Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after buying an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $77,890,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.