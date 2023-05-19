Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 197 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Down 4.2 %

NKE stock traded down $4.95 on Friday, reaching $113.92. 8,289,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829,882. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

