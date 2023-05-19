Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 121 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.72. 3,439,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,767. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.