Waddell & Associates LLC Has $331,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. 22,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,689. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

