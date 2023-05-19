Waddell & Associates LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. 9,292,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,748,333. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

