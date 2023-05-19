Waddell & Associates LLC Buys 1,593 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.
NYSE WFC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,505,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,667,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
