Waddell & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,274,000 after purchasing an additional 939,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,779,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,266. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $103.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.