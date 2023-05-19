Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 351,053 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 351,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,485,000. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Global 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 76,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,102. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.62.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

