W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 251,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 90,283 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.