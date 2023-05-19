W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up about 2.8% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 114.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 421,512 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,476. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.