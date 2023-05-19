VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

VOC stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VOC Energy Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.