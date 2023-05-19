VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
VOC Energy Trust Price Performance
VOC stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.
VOC Energy Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOC Energy Trust (VOC)
